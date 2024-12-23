Taiwan’S Role In Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Taiwan Salon is a podcast produced by the Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a 501(c)3 policy think tank in Washington, DC.
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, GTI program manager Adrienne Wu interviews Dr Chen-Yu Chiu, the CEO and principal architect of the Taiwan-Reyhanli Centre for World Citizens in Turkiye, about the opportunities and challenges for Taiwanese civil society organizations that are based abroad and the unique role that Taiwan plays when it comes to supporting humanitarian aid.
