عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Transformed J & K's Educational Sector: LG

PM Modi Transformed J & K's Educational Sector: LG


12/23/2024 3:14:49 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the regional Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Jammu and said that the facility would promote and preserve the region's rich art and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the Prime Minister has driven significant transformation in Jammy and Kashmir's education sector with several higher educational institutions being established.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This centre will foster the Promotion and preservation of our rich art and cultural heritage and support the growth of time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge,” Sinha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting Jammu's folk traditions as a source of values and societal ideals, the LG expressed confidence that the IGNCA regional centre will enhance cultural values and improve quality of life.

Sinha lauded the Prime Minister for establishing institutions of national importance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also LG Lauds Jammu Varsity For A++ NAAC Grade SMVDSB Meet: LG Says Safety Of Pilgrims Top Priority

“Under his leadership, the region has been granted several institutions of national importance, such as IIT, IIM, the National Institute of Fashion Technology, two Central Universities, and two AIIMS,” he said.

Sinha noted that these advancements have brought about a transformative shift in the region's educational landscape.

He further said that a cultural revival is underway in the region.

“Efforts have been made for decades to promote and showcase the local culture of Jammu and Kashmir, and now these efforts are receiving proper direction,” he said.

The LG emphasized that work is being done to ensure this cultural resurgence progresses even faster in the coming days.“We have already achieved considerable success in this endeavor,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted efforts to link Jammu and Kashmir with religious tourism.

“Significant progress has been made in promoting religious tourism and we have achieved notable success in this regard,” he said.

Since 2022, there has been a focus on reviving and preserving Sufi shrines and temples and efforts are underway to accelerate this process further, he added.

The LG underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is steadily progressing on the path of development, moving ahead rapidly in every aspect.

“Stability and peace have improved significantly. While some individuals attempt to spread misinformation, I urge them to adopt a positive mindset and think constructively,” he said.

Sinha further asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is advancing alongside the rest of India in its development journey and is not lagging behind any other state.

He pointed out that the children of Jammu and Kashmir possess extraordinary talent, which, if harnessed effectively, could make them key contributors to India's development.

“We need to foster a culture of innovation among them, promote startups, and provide them with all necessary facilities to succeed,” the LG said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN23122024000215011059ID1109025057


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search