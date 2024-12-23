PM Modi Transformed J & K's Educational Sector: LG

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the Prime has driven significant transformation in Jammy and Kashmir's education sector with several higher educational institutions being established.

“This centre will foster the and preservation of our rich art and cultural heritage and support the growth of time-tested traditional wisdom and knowledge,” Sinha said.

Highlighting Jammu's folk traditions as a source of values and societal ideals, the LG expressed confidence that the IGNCA regional centre will enhance cultural values and improve quality of life.

Sinha lauded the Prime Minister for establishing institutions of national importance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under his leadership, the region has been granted several institutions of national importance, such as IIT, IIM, the National Institute of Fashion Technology, two Central Universities, and two AIIMS,” he said.

Sinha noted that these advancements have brought about a transformative shift in the region's educational landscape.

He further said that a cultural revival is underway in the region.

“Efforts have been made for decades to promote and showcase the local culture of Jammu and Kashmir, and now these efforts are receiving proper direction,” he said.

The LG emphasized that work is being done to ensure this cultural resurgence progresses even faster in the coming days.“We have already achieved considerable success in this endeavor,” he said.

Sinha also highlighted efforts to link Jammu and Kashmir with religious tourism.

“Significant progress has been made in promoting religious tourism and we have achieved notable success in this regard,” he said.

Since 2022, there has been a focus on reviving and preserving Sufi shrines and temples and efforts are underway to accelerate this process further, he added.

The LG underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is steadily progressing on the path of development, moving ahead rapidly in every aspect.

“Stability and peace have improved significantly. While some individuals attempt to spread misinformation, I urge them to adopt a positive mindset and think constructively,” he said.

Sinha further asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is advancing alongside the rest of India in its development journey and is not lagging behind any other state.

He pointed out that the children of Jammu and Kashmir possess extraordinary talent, which, if harnessed effectively, could make them key contributors to India's development.

“We need to foster a culture of innovation among them, promote startups, and provide them with all necessary facilities to succeed,” the LG said.

