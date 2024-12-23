Budget Session Of J&K Assembly Likely From Feb 10

Speaker Rather confirmed that discussions have taken place regarding the proposed date for the session.

“We are making preparations for a meaningful and productive session that will focus on addressing the pressing issues of the Union Territory and setting the agenda for the year ahead. The session is likely to start from February 10,” he said, adding that the Lieutenant Governor will take the final call.

The Budget session is expected to be of critical importance as it will outline the government's financial and developmental roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

Key areas such as infrastructure development, employment generation, and healthcare, education, and welfare schemes are likely to dominate the discussions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended a pre-budget meeting in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to discuss financial planning and seek expert inputs ahead of the session.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and financial experts, aims to incorporate innovative ideas and best practices into the upcoming budget to ensure inclusive and sustainable development for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Budget session will also provide a platform for legislators to deliberate on governance reforms and evaluate the performance of ongoing programs.

Stakeholders are hopeful that the session will prioritize policies aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (KINS)

