Ukrainian Troops To Undergo New Survival Courses

Ukrainian service members will undergo courses on survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) according to a new military standard.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform saw.

"Preparation for survival in extreme conditions is an integral part of military training. The risk of being isolated or performing combat missions in challenging circumstances is part of military service. Our goal is to provide with the necessary knowledge and prepare instructors who will help them withstand the tests. At the same time, the implementation of such a standard brings us closer to NATO principles, which is an important step on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration," said Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov.

The training will consist of three levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced, each of which carries its own tasks and applies specific training methods.

As noted, the new standard, approved by Ministry of Defense, has been developed based on the NATO standard, taking into account Ukraine's national peculiarities and combat experience, acquired amid the fight against Russian aggression.

According to the MoD, the troops will undergo specialized training in the following main areas: search and rescue, survival, evasion, resistance in captivity, and evacuation training and retraining.

In addition, Ukraine's defenders will acquire practical survival skills in various environments, including arctic, tropical, mountainous, and desert. Special attention is paid to organizing search and rescue operations for the effective extraction of isolated forces.

The training will be conducted by SERE instructors who will undergo regular retraining.

