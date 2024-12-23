Ukraine Cancels Emergency Blackouts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's grid operator has canceled emergency electricity shutdown restrictions, introduced in three regions earlier today.

This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“Emergency power outages have been canceled. Measures to limit consumption are no longer applied in any region,” the company reported, warning of the need to consume electricity responsibly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, December 23, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and three Ukrainian regions.