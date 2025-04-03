403
Syria Interim President Announces Formation Of New Government
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Damascus - Syria's interim President Ahmed Al Sharaa announced the formation of a new government late Saturday, reaffirming his commitment to "building a strong and stable state." Day to day affairs in Syria have been administered by a ministerial team since president Bashar Al Assad was ousted by Islamist rebels on December 8. Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat was named social affairs and labour minister in Syria's new government on Saturday, the first woman to be appointed by Islamist interim President Al Sharaa. Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime opponent of ousted strongman Assad, was a member of the preparatory committee for the national dialogue conference held in February.
