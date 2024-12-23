Wanted NSCN (K-YA) Cadre Held In Assam By Security Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 24 (IANS) The and Assam Rifles in coordination with the Assam Police, apprehended a wanted top cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang's Yung Aung faction (NSCN-K-YA) from the state's Charaideo district, officials said on Monday.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific information, Army and Assam Rifles in association with the Assam apprehended a notorious NSCN (K-YA) cadre identified as David Konyak from Namtola under Charaideo district of Assam on Sunday night.

The security forces were on a lookout for this individual who was involved in numerous extortion and abduction related activities along the bordering areas of Assam and Nagaland, he said.

The apprehended individual has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-K-YA has recently served an extortion notice of Rs 20 lakh to public sector oil major Oil India Limited (OIL).

The notice was signed by self-styled Major of the NSCN-K-YA outfit, Tha Aung and sent to OIL's office in Manabhum, located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit in its notice sought Rs 20 lakh within December 10 and it has also warned that OIL would be held accountable for any delays.

OIL sources earlier confirmed the receipt of the extortion notice.

The OIL authority said that the security had been beefed up at the exploration site in Arunachal Pradesh in response to the militant outfit's notice and took up the matter with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The OIL has its operational site at the Manabhum reserve forest in eastern Arunachal and the thickly forested Manabhum reserve forest areas fall under both Changlang and Namsai districts.

The NSCN-K-YA notice caused some panic among the officials and workers of the Maharatna company.

The NSCN-K-YA has not signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre.

The Centre has signed ceasefire agreements with eight Naga outfits, including the dominant Naga group, the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and periodically extended the term of the ceasefire period.