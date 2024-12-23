Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Management Board Matter

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel

“Niels Flierman, designated member of the Management Board for the Division Board & Paper of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, will not take up his three-year mandate from January 2025 for personal reasons. Until further notice MM CEO Peter Oswald is responsible for the Division Board & Paper within the Management Board.”, comments Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the MM Supervisory Board.





