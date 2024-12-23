Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Management Board Matter
12/23/2024 2:10:42 PM
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Management Board Matter
23.12.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST
“Niels Flierman, designated member of the Management Board for the Division Board & Paper of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, will not take up his three-year mandate from January 2025 for personal reasons. Until further notice MM CEO Peter Oswald is responsible for the Division Board & Paper within the Management Board.”, comments Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the MM Supervisory Board.
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations,
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail: ...p,
Website:
