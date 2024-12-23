EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in CFO at HORNBACH Group

23.12.2024 / 18:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karin Dohm, a member of the Board of Management and Chief Officer (CFO) of the HORNBACH Group, is prematurely standing down from her position at the HORNBACH Group. The relevant Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG approves her departure no later than March

31, 2025. Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, December

23, 2024. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG approved the request submitted by Karin Dohm to stand down from her position on HORNBACH's Boards of Management prematurely and at the latest by March

31, 2025 in order to take up new professional challenges outside the HORNBACH Group.



Dr. John Feldmann, Chair of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG comments:“We regret the decision taken by Karin Dohm, but must nevertheless respect it. Over the past four years, we have worked together with Karin Dohm both productively and very successfully in the Supervisory Board. We wish her all the best and every success for the future.”



Karin Dohm joined HORNBACH as a member of the Board of Management on January

1, 2021 and succeeded Roland Pelka as the member of the Board of Management responsible for finance. Before moving to HORNBACH, she held various positions at Deutsche Bank. Albrecht Hornbach, Chief Executive Officer of HORNBACH Management AG, explains:“The decision taken by Karin Dohm to stand down from her positions prematurely in order to tackle new professional challenges took us by surprise so shortly before Christmas and the end of the year. Her decision nevertheless does not have any implications for our operating business. We have very well-structured teams and experienced managers in the departments for which Karin Dohm is responsible. They will successfully press ahead with all current tasks and obligations, as well as with our forthcoming projects and activities.”



Should the position not be filled prior to Karin Dohm's definitive departure from the company, Albrecht Hornbach will also assume the position of the Group's Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Albrecht Hornbach voiced his respect for Karin Dohm's decision and looks back on their successful working relationship:“Together with Karin Dohm, we have implemented structural changes within our Group, measures which have positively impacted on HORNBACH's future operating capacity. One major step, for example, was the delisting of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG. We wish Karin Dohm only the best – and always superb results – both in her further career and privately.” Erich Harsch, Chief Executive Officer of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, also highlighted the strong working relationship with the CFO:“Over the past years, Karin Dohm has achieved a great deal for our company. On behalf of the whole Board of Management, I would like to thank her very warmly for our work together and wish her continued success going forward.”



HORNBACH cannot make any statement concerning potential other professional commitments on the part of Karin Dohm.

About the HORNBACH Group HORNBACH is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 171 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2023/24 financial year (balance sheet date: February

29, 2024), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of Euro

6.2

billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,000 employees.

Press and Investor Relations contacts for inquiries Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.:

+49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

...





Christian Grether

Head of Press and Public Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

...







23.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Hornbachstraße 11 76879 Bornheim Germany ISIN: DE0006083405 WKN: 608340 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2057095



End of News EQS News Service