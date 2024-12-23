Arunachal Pradesh Seeks Of GST Reforms

(MENAFN- KNN India) Itanagar, Dec 23 (KNN) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Chowna Mein has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms aimed at promoting economic growth and simplifying compliance procedures.

The statement came during the 55th GST Council meeting held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Saturday, where Mein, who also serves as the state's finance minister, emphasised the administration's dedication to streamlining the tax framework.

Speaking at the meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's stance on tax reform, stating that the state remains focused on implementing changes that address local needs while promoting business development.

"Arunachal Pradesh remains dedicated to supporting reforms that simplify the GST framework, ensure fairness, and cater to the unique needs of our state,” he said in an official statement released Sunday.

“These efforts align with our vision to promote ease of doing business and accelerate development," he added.

The council meeting covered extensive ground in discussions aimed at enhancing the GST framework's effectiveness and inclusivity.

Key focus areas included proposed amendments to strengthen the legal structure of GST, simplification of tax rate structures for goods and services, and improvements to taxpayer support systems.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms to provide more robust assistance to taxpayers, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to tax administration reform.

(KNN Bureau)