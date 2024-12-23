D&B Partners For NE Regional Agri-Marketing Outfit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai,

Dec 23 (KNN) Dun & Bradstreet India has formed a strategic partnership with the Northeastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) to issue D-U-N-S® Numbers to Production Organisations (FPOs) in Northeast India, the company announced today.



This initiative aims to enhance the visibility and access for agricultural organisations in the region.

The D-U-N-S® Number, a unique nine-digit business identifier, is recognised globally and is part of Dun & Bradstreet's patented identity process.



This system, which currently tracks more than 590 million entities worldwide, helps identify, validate, and connect businesses across international markets through the company's Data Cloud.

Preeta Misra, Senior Director of Credibility & Business Insights Group, ESG and SME at Dun & Bradstreet India, emphasised the significance of this partnership for regional agricultural development.



She highlighted the Northeast's agricultural diversity and unique products, noting that the initiative would help local FPOs expand their reach both domestically and internationally.

NERAMAC's Managing Director, Cmde Rajiv Ashok (Retd), addressed the distinct challenges and opportunities facing the region's agricultural sector.



While acknowledging the relatively limited production quantities compared to other parts of India, he emphasised the region's unique selling proposition: high-quality produce with minimal chemical fertilizer and pesticide exposure.



The D-U-N-S® Number system, he noted, would help FPOs build credibility and identify growth opportunities in export markets, ultimately generating higher income for farmers.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward integrating Northeast India's agricultural sector into global markets, leveraging digital infrastructure to overcome geographical limitations and expand market access for local farming organisations.

