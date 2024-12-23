DICK's Sporting Goods Girls' Power Panel: Finding Power In Their Voices

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Through the Girls' Power Panel, DICK'S is proud to empower the next generation to lead, inspire and redefine the future of sports, because when young voices are heard, the game changes.

DICK'S launched the Girls' Power Panel in 2021 to give young girls in sports a seat at the table to provide insights on sports topics, give their input on product offerings and company initiatives and help overcome barriers for girls and women in sports. The panel also gives them the chance to build confidence and leadership skills on and off the field, court and mat.

“I've been part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Girls' Power Panel since it started in 2021,” said Adi, basketball player from Rockville, MD.“Along with an incredible group of teen athletes from around the country, I've had the incredible opportunity to use my voice, share insights and make a difference.”

This year, the panel kicked off its term in Phoenix, AZ during WNBA All-Star weekend and welcomed 21 girls, ages 15-18 – the largest group yet. These young leaders, united by their inspiring stories, are making their mark on the field and in the boardroom.

“Being a part of the DICK'S Girls' Power Panel has changed my life and has given me the opportunity to continuously help girls feel that sense of belongingness in sports that I doubted when I was younger,” said Maura, a multi-sport athlete from Sayville, NY.“This path in my life has encouraged me to explore future career opportunities in the marketing field and also make a difference in ways I never thought I could.”

The girls have joined monthly sessions with internal teams and collaborated with national brands to provide feedback on product offerings, the in-store and online athlete experience and emerging trends shaping the sports industry. Panelists have also been involved in efforts to support The DICK'S Foundation's community initiatives, including volunteering at events in their local markets and helping to identify sports organizations and programs in need.

Gabi, a soccer player from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, shared that participating in The DICK'S Foundation community initiatives like the It's Her Shot Tour and Shop with a Pro are some top highlights from her time as a panelist.

“The smiles and excitement from the kids at these events along with their appreciation for the grants and donations from DICK'S Sporting Goods reminds me how powerful sports are as a vehicle to bring people together,” she said.

Learn more about DICK'S Sporting Goods' commitment to youth athletes on and off the field here .