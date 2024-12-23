ACCESS TELECARE PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA SECURITY EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Access TeleCare provided notice of an incident that may have impacted the privacy of certain individuals' information. Although Access TeleCare has no indication of fraudulent misuse of any personal information, Access TeleCare is providing information about the incident, its response, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they decide to do so.



On January 8, 2024, Access TeleCare discovered suspicious activity in its email environment. In response, Access TeleCare promptly took steps to secure its email environment and initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. The investigation determined that between November 6, 2023 and January 8, 2024, certain email accounts may have been accessed and/or downloaded by an unauthorized party. Access TeleCare undertook a comprehensive and time-intensive review of the contents of the affected email accounts to identify protected health information, the individuals to whom that information relates, and address information to be used for notifying potentially impacted individuals. This review was recently completed.



While Access TeleCare has no indication of identity theft or fraud in relation to this incident, the review determined that the following types of information were present in the affected email accounts: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, financial account information, email/username with password, medical record number, patient account number or patient identification number, health insurance information, medical information, Medicare number, treatment information, clinical information, prescription information, provider location, and provider name. The specific type of information at issue varies per individual.



Access TeleCare is notifying potentially impacted individuals by this media release, posting on its website, and by mailing letters to individuals for whom they have a valid mailing address. Access TeleCare is also notifying appropriate government regulators, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, Access TeleCare established a toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-833-799-4431 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. This excludes all major U.S. holidays.



The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information within Access TeleCare's care is among its highest priorities. Upon discovering this incident, Access TeleCare promptly took steps to secure its email environment, perform a full investigation, and notify potentially impacted individuals as quickly as possible. As part of its ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in its care, Access TeleCare implemented additional security measures to further protect against similar incidents occurring in the future.



Individuals can find additional information on how they can help protect personal information, as well as obtain additional resources on Access TeleCare's website at . As a precautionary measure, Access TeleCare encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your free credit reports for unusual activity and to detect errors.



