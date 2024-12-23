KEEP NEW YEAR's RESOLUTIONS ON TRACK WITH SAFE, SIMPLE WELLNESS TOOLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans gear up to make another round of stress reducing, improving, appearance boosting New Year's resolutions, NutriWorks' RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest product lines are continuing to expand their U.S. reach to help keep those vows on track.

According to a Drive Research study,* poor motivation and distractions will be the downfall for the 92% of adults expected not to follow through on their resolutions; leading some experts to say that the best way to set yourself up for success, is to start with convenient, simple, affordable self-care habits.

“So many health and fitness products require too much from us, setting us up to fail,” said NutriWorks' Co-Founder Amy Wong.“NutriWorks' simple, reflexology-simulating foot patches avert this by requiring only a few minutes before bedtime. Whether your goal is better sleep, improved circulation/energy or an overall wellness detox, by targeting the reflexology zones on the feet, you can now safely and naturally simulate reflexology without delivering anything through the skin.”

Drive Research's study found 79% of New Year's goals are health-focused, but that it's still overwhelmingly difficult for most of us not to fall back into old patterns. In fact, 23% of us give up within the first week of January.

“Although many of us know it's time to make changes, most get overwhelmed by what those changes entail,” said Wong.“Instead of time-consuming, costly new routines and habits, take small steps forward. So, instead of reaching for your phone when you get into bed, apply a Rest, Flow or Glow patch to your foot, and literally make changes while you sleep.”

Reflexology's origins go back thousands of years in multiple cultures because the high concentration of nerve endings in the feet make them a conduit capable of delivering balance and wellness benefits to the rest of the body. The“Rest, Flow and Glow” patch series is the first in the U.S. market to integrate these Traditional Eastern health concepts.

With a powerful, 25-year-old reputation across Asia and Europe, NutriWorks made a strong showing in the U.S. market last month, launching on both OneLavi and Walmart in time for the holidays. RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest each cost $40 for a box of 20 patches.

For more information, visit

*To read the Drive Research study referenced above, click here .

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Jennifer Weinstein

InHealth Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.