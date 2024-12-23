Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/23/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Iamgold Corporation : And its syndicate of lenders have executed an amendment to its existing secured revolving credit facility. Under the amendment, the term has been extended to four years now maturing on December 20, 2028 and the Facility size has been increased from $425 million to $650 million. The expanded Facility will be available for general working capital purposes and provides flexibility as the Company looks to lower the cost of its debt and improve its capital structure in 2025. Iamgold Corporation

