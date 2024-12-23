IREDA Bags Triple Honours at 14th PSE Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 December 2024 - Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has been honoured with three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards ceremony, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi today. The company won Gold Awards in the Mini Ratna category for “Corporate Governance” and “Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability.” Additionally, IREDA received the Silver Award for “Operational Performance Excellence.”

The awards were presented by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, and Shri Apurv Kumar Mishra, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Team IREDA, comprising Ms. Mala Ghosh Choudhury, General Manager (HR); Shri S.K. Sharma, General Manager (F&A); Ms. Durre Shahwar, Additional General Manager (HR); and other officials, received the awards.

Expressing his gratitude, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said,

“These recognitions reaffirm IREDA’s commitment to corporate governance, sustainability, and operational excellence. They reflect our dedication to advancing India’s renewable energy goals responsibly. I extend heartfelt gratitude to the IREDA team for their relentless efforts and to the Indian Chamber of Commerce for this recognition, which inspires us to further strengthen our role in driving India’s renewable energy transformation.”

CMD, IREDA extended his gratitude to Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution; Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Shri Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, MNRE; other senior officials of the ministry and the Board of Directors for their continued support.







