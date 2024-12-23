Russian Military Intensifies Activity Near Velyky Potemkin Island - Voloshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian in the southern direction continue to attempt to land on Kozatsky Island, and have recently intensified their efforts on Velyky Potemkinsky Island.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The situation on the islands remains unchanged. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance and search operations every day,“probing” our defense and our firepower. They are most active on Kozatsky Island and have recently become more active on Velyky Potemkin Island,” Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy strikes with drones, uses army and attack aircraft, striking with unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, using weather conditions, Russian troop are trying to conduct assault operations unnoticed, but, according to the spokesman, the Defense Forces have enough means to detect the enemy.

“Every day the enemy loses both men and boats. None of the enemy's attempts to gain a foothold on the islands have been successful in several months. I think the enemy is still preparing for some actions by small groups of infantry,” noted the spokesman.

He also noted that the Russian units are constantly replenishing their losses.

AFU show how marines repelled Russian assault in Kurakhove direction

“They are constantly replenished, equipment and boats are constantly arriving, we have information that engines for motor boats have arrived, etc. However, their number remains constant,” Voloshyn noted.

At the same time, according to him, the enemy is constantly preparing assault groups to overcome water obstacles, forcing rivers and actions on the islands.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian occupation forces in the south continue their attempts to force the straits and gain a foothold on one of the islands.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , illustrative