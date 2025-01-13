Dubai Ruler Calls Out 3 Managers For 'Closed-Door' Policy, Blocking Public Access

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The of Dubai on Wednesday called out three managers who were found to have blocked public access to their offices - which is in violation of the emirate's culture of "open doors for the people".

These three executives "have created large offices for themselves" and "prevented people from reaching or accessing them under the pretext that ... the government is smart.. and transactions are digital.. and websites are the ones that receive people's needs and address their issues", said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

These officers went as far as placing "managers, secretaries, and building security at their doors", the Dubai Ruler added.

Sheikh Mohammed was sharing observations that were gathered from the government's 'mystery shopper' initiative. A team of anonymous customers provided the Ruler with a report on all government departments.

The Dubai Ruler sent out a clear message: "The key to our success lies in serving people, simplifying their lives, and maintaining constant communication with them. These are our governmental principles-they have not changed."

"And to those who think we have changed, we will change them," he said in a stern reminder.

GDRFA chief earns praise

Besides pointing out the lapses of the three executives, the latest mystery shopper report also revealed a role model.

Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, earned praise for excellent public service.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded how Al Marri welcomed visitors and readily expedited services in humanitarian and exceptional cases.

The GDRFA chief has always been within the public's reach, too, the Dubai Ruler said. "His open office [is] accessible to all."

Al Marri attributes all his "learnings" on good governance to the "school of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid".

"I learned that leadership is not a privilege, but a deep commitment to serving the nation and society," he said in a separate statement.

"Dubai Residency is not just a service department, but rather the gateway that reflects the spirit of the city that knows no impossible," he added.

Prioritising people

The Dubai Government is always ready to serve the people - online and offline. This has been the brand of public service it has developed over the years.

"Over the course of 30 years of government development, we have established a culture of open doors for the people," Sheikh Mohammed said in his post on X.

"[It is a] culture of having no doors at all before the people," he said. "Dubai's global reputation today is a natural outcome of its swift services and an open work environment that prioritises people."

Not the first time

When it comes to public service, Sheikh Mohammed has set and maintained high standards. Through the years, he has openly held officials accountable.

About five years ago, the Dubai Ruler publicly reprimanded an Emirates Post office branch over poor services and shared a photo of long queues. Back in 2016, he showed up unannounced at local government offices and found that certain managers and senior officials were not present during work hours.

On a broader scale, the UAE Government routinely ranks departments - from best to worst - in terms of providing services. In 2023, a director of a hospital was dismissed after the facility was ranked the worst service centre.

Through the UAE Mystery Shopper app, residents can even help rate government services. Launched in 2020, this service allows people to evaluate their overall experience at government centres, including factors like employee attitude, waiting time, payment issues, and even parking management.

Sheikh Mohammed had once said“outstanding government service is a right of the people residing in the UAE" - and this will never be compromised.