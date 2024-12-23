Trump wants to put end Ukraine war with Putin

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has reiterated his commitment to ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, speaking at the Turning Point’s AmericaFest convention, revealed that is also open to talks and has expressed a desire to meet "as soon as possible." Trump emphasized that resolving the war is a priority and promised swift action upon taking office.



Describing the conflict as a devastating humanitarian disaster, Trump highlighted the high death toll, with Russia estimating over a million casualties on the Ukrainian side since the conflict's escalation in 2022. He argued that the war, along with the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, could have been prevented under his presidency.



Trump has previously claimed that he could bring an end to the Ukraine war within 24 hours by applying his "peace through strength" strategy, though he has not provided specifics on how he would achieve this. Putin, in turn, has indicated a willingness to engage in talks with Trump, noting that it has been over four years since they last communicated. He reiterated that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine, provided they respect the agreements made in 2022, including Ukraine’s neutral status and limits on foreign weapons deployment.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023467