Trump advices Zelensky to consider ceding territories

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to contemplate a ceasefire and to relinquish territories currently held by Russia, according to El Pais. Trump, who has pledged to end the Ukraine conflict swiftly upon taking office, has not outlined how he plans to achieve this. His remarks have sparked concerns in Kiev about potential reductions in aid and scrutiny of the financial assistance Ukraine has received from the US under President Biden.



Trump, speaking from his Florida golf club, noted that much of Ukraine's cities were in ruins, questioning the feasibility of "restoring" the country and suggesting that rebuilding would take over a century. Earlier in December, Trump called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, proposing that Western Europe should deploy troops to monitor the ceasefire, while the EU takes a leading role in supporting Ukraine, with the US offering assistance without direct military involvement.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his openness to negotiations with Ukraine, emphasizing that talks must respect the realities of the conflict on the ground and conditions agreed in Istanbul in 2022, including Ukraine's neutral status and limits on foreign weaponry.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023459