Power Line, Households Affected Amid Russian Drone Attack In Kyiv Region

This was reported on by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko , Ukrinform saw.

“The enemy does not stop attacking the Kyiv region with UAVs. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets have been intercepted," he noted.

There are no casualties. No critical or residential infrastructure was directly hit, Kravchenko noted.

As the head of the regional administration emphasized, as a result of debris from downed targets, a power line was damaged in one of the districts. Power supply has already been restored in the area.

Four private households, a garage, and three cars sustained damag in another district. Windows were shattered in these homes, doors, walls, and roofs were affected.

Emergency response and forensic teams continue documenting and eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, Kravchenko noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 22, the Russians launched swarms of one-way attack drones over Ukraine.

Photo: Getty Images