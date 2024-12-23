Iran's trade with UAE shows significant growth

(MENAFN) Iran shipped non-oil products worth USD4.8 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Foroud Asgari reported that the UAE ranked as Iran’s third-largest export destination during this period.



In terms of imports, the UAE was Iran’s top supplier, exporting goods valued at USD13.6 billion during the same eight-month timeframe, Asgari added.



As previously shared by the former head of IRICA, Mohammad Rezvanifar, non-oil trade between Iran and the UAE was valued at USD16.2 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), with the UAE being Iran’s leading trade partner among its neighboring countries during that period.



In early August, the UAE Ambassador to Tehran revealed that over 122,000 Iranian businesspeople are currently operating in the UAE.



Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador, mentioned in a meeting with Bahman Abdollahi, Head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, that economic figures indicate a steady increase in Iran-UAE business relations in recent years.

