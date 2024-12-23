Ukraine Downs 47 Russian Drones, 25 Veer Off Course
Date
12/23/2024 3:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 47 Russian drones overnight Monday, while 25 decoy attack drones veered off their course.
That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.
“From 10:00 on December 22 to 09:00 on December 23, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and other types of drones, launched from Bryansk and Orel in Russia,” the report reads.
As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 47 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions.
Read also:
Warehouse with parts for Shahed drones
worth $16M destroyed in Russia - intelligence
The attack was repelled by air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Due to active countermeasures (e-warfare), 25 enemy drones veered off course, causing no damage on the ground.
In Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, private businesses and people's homes were affected by drone debris, with no casualties reported
MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109022791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.