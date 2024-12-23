3 People Injured In Explosion At Military Base In South Korea
Seoul: Three civilians were injured on Monday in an explosion at a military base in South Korea's southeastern city of Gimhae.
The explosion occurred during an inspection of a recently constructed tank facility for hazardous materials at the base of a logistics support group in Gimhae, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea's (Yonhap) news agency quoted the Police and firefighting officials as saying.
The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.
