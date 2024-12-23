Struggling Academic Arrangement Faculty In J & K Colleges

ADVERTISEMENT

Across India, academic institutions employ Assistant Professors in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, these highly qualified educators are instead labeled as“Lecturers on Academic Arrangement.” This nomenclature is not merely a misnomer; it serves as a tool to deny these faculty members fair compensation.



Currently, these academic arrangement faculty members are paid a meager ₹28,000 per month, a stark contrast to

salaries of their permanent counterparts who are paid in lacs. This glaring disparity not only diminishes their contributions but also highlights the exploitation entrenched in the system.

Bureaucratic Delays: Adding Insult to Injury

The challenges faced by these faculty members are exacerbated by a bureaucratic system riddled with inefficiencies. Salaries are often delayed by four to five months, owing to prolonged processes like employee verification and salary confirmation from higher authorities. Each academic year, these educators are required to undergo a fresh round of verification, which can take months to complete. During this time, they are left without pay, accruing debts just to make ends meet.

The constant delays have significant repercussions. Many of these educators are the sole breadwinners for their families, and the absence of timely pay forces them to take loans or borrow money from friends and family. By the time their salaries are disbursed, most of it is consumed by repaying debts, leaving them with little to manage their daily expenses.

Financial Instability: Living on the Edge

The financial struggles of academic arrangement faculty are manifold. Most of them are posted in districts far from their hometowns, incurring significant expenses on rent, travel, and food. The ₹28,000 they receive is grossly inadequate to cover these costs, let alone allow them to save or invest in their families' futures. For many, the financial stress is compounded by the need to support aging parents, provide for their children's education, and fulfill basic familial obligations.

The harsh reality is that these educators are unable to lead a dignified life. They cannot afford to send their children to good schools, nor can they provide adequate medical care to their elderly parents. Social commitments, too, take a backseat as they struggle to meet even their most basic needs. Many are forced to forgo personal development opportunities, such as academic conferences or further education, due to their financial constraints.

Mental and Physical Toll

The constant financial stress, coupled with the lack of job security, has taken a significant toll on the mental and physical health of these academic arrangement faculties. Many report feelings of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness as they grapple with their precarious circumstances. The knowledge that their dedication and service are undervalued only deepens their sense of despair.

Physically, the demands of traveling long distances to work, managing multiple responsibilities, and living under constant financial pressure have left many educators exhausted and unwell. The lack of a stable income prevents them from seeking proper medical care, further exacerbating their health issues.

Long-Term Service Without Recognition

One of the most troubling aspects of this situation is the lack of recognition for long-serving faculty members. Many of these educators have been engaged in academic arrangement positions for over a decade, dedicating their prime years to teaching and mentoring students. Despite their unwavering commitment, they remain in temporary positions, with no pathway to permanent employment.

This lack of job security is particularly devastating for those who are now overaged for regular recruitment. Having devoted their youth to the education sector, they find themselves barred from other opportunities, effectively trapped in a cycle of underemployment. The systemic failure to provide a career path for these educators is a betrayal of their trust and a waste of their talent.

A Broader Impact on Education

The exploitation of academic arrangement faculty is not just a personal tragedy; it has far-reaching implications for the quality of education in Jammu and Kashmir. When educators are forced to work under such oppressive conditions, their ability to perform at their best is inevitably compromised. The mental and physical toll of their struggles detracts from their capacity to teach, mentor, and inspire students.

Furthermore, the lack of stability and respect for these positions sends a troubling message to the next generation of educators. If teaching is seen as an unstable and undervalued profession, fewer talented individuals will be motivated to pursue it as a career. This could have serious consequences for the education system as a whole, undermining efforts to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

The Way Forward: Meeting the Demands

The demands of these educators are not unreasonable. They seek basic fairness and dignity-rights that should be afforded to every professional. Their primary demands include:



Fair Compensation: A salary structure aligned with UGC norms, reflecting the qualifications and contributions of Assistant Professors.

Job Security: A comprehensive policy to regularize their services, ensuring long-term stability and career growth.

Timely Salaries: Streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure salaries are disbursed on time, including for winter and summer vacations. Respectful Designation: Acknowledgment of their qualifications and contributions through the designation of Assistant Professor.

Implementing these measures would not only improve the lives of academic arrangement faculty but also strengthen the education system in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Role of the Government

The government bears a moral and professional responsibility to address these issues. Education is a cornerstone of development, and the individuals who dedicate their lives to teaching must be treated with respect and dignity. The exploitation of academic arrangement faculty undermines the very foundation of the education system and sends a troubling message about the value of educators in society.

Policymakers must prioritize the creation of a job policy that ensures fair pay and job security for these faculty members. This includes revising salary structures to align with UGC norms, establishing clear pathways to permanent employment, and addressing the inefficiencies that lead to salary delays.

A Call to Action

The time for change is now. The voices of academic arrangement faculty must be heard, and their struggles must be addressed with urgency. Civil society, student organizations, and educators across the country must stand in solidarity with them, amplifying their demands and holding policymakers accountable.

Ignoring the plight of these educators would be a grave injustice-not only to them but to the countless students who rely on their guidance and expertise. By investing in the well-being of academic arrangement faculty, the government can lay the foundation for a stronger, more equitable education system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Conclusion

The struggles of academic arrangement faculty in Jammu and Kashmir are a stark reminder of the challenges faced by educators in the region. Despite their qualifications and dedication, they are subjected to exploitation and neglect, denied fair pay, job security, and the respect they deserve.

It is high time for the government and society to recognize the invaluable contributions of these educators and take decisive action to address their grievances. By ensuring fair pay, job security, and timely salaries, we can honor their commitment to education and build a brighter future for all.

The educators of Jammu and Kashmir deserve more than token recognition-they deserve justice, dignity, and the opportunity to thrive.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is Academic Arrangement Faculty, Department of Political Science GDC, Awantipora

