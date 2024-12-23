Prisons to detain, torture individuals underground by Assad regime

(MENAFN) following the collapse of Syria's 61 years old Baath government, Anadolu shared a torture and intelligence center in the Syrian capital, showing the Assad family's misuses.



In Damascus’s Kafr Sousa region, the intelligence headquarters of the Bashar Assad governement, located between ministries and constructions, hides underground torture cavities that once upon a time was as a symbol of fear and oppression for Syrians.



In the center, statues and pictures of Hafez Assad and his son Bashar, once symbols of the government, were seen ruined, resulting the collapse of the on December 8.



Under the modest government building, prisons were used to hold not only Syrians but also captives from other countries, a somber reminder of the repressive history of the dictatorship.



Personal identity documents, criminal records, and inmate items remain scattered throughout the complex. Among the goods discovered was an Istanbul Card, or public transportation card, used by a Syrian refugee in Turkey.



