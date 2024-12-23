(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) --



1934 -- Kuwait Amir Ahmad Al-Jaber signed an accord with Kuwait Oil Company (Limited). The company, registered in Britain, has been granted exclusive exploration concessions for natural gas, asphalt, ozokerite, oil and other types of underground fuels and chemicals.

1953 -- The Graduates Club for social, cultural and sports activities has been established, involving elite personalities. Its members has included Abdulaziz Hussein, Khalifa Al-Ghunaim, Yaaqoub Al-Hamad, Marzouq Al-Ghunaim, Abdulwahab Mohammad Abdulwahab and Abulaziz Al-Bahar. The Kuwait Graduates Society (KGS) is the club's new chapter.

1953 -- Khalifa Shaheen Al-Ghanim, one of the member of Kuwait's Shura Council, passed away at 78. The deceased was also member in the first Legislative Council in 1938 and member of the first Municipal Council.

1958 -- The Hospital for Mental and Neurological Diseases was opened in Sulaibikhat Area, featuring four wards, a workshop and a movie theater.

1978 -- State of Kuwait witnessed the signing of an accord for establishing the Arab Planning Institute (API), depicting Arab governments' awareness of planning necessity for socio-economic development.

1991 -- State of Kuwait hosted the 12th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council's supreme council, during which participants congratulated Kuwait on reinstating the legitimacy after liberating the country from claws of the flagrant Iraqi aggression and occupation (1990-1991).

2000 -- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry decided to set up the parallel market at the stock exchange (Boursa Kuwait) for shareholding companies that do not meet terms to be listed in the official market.

2000 -- A 250-seat IMAX theater has been established within premises of Kuwait Scientific Center (KSC), in the first such cinematic venture in the Gulf.

2001 -- The Ministry of Health declared increasing taxes on tobacco and cigarettes from 70 to 100 percent, in line with a decision in this respect by the ministerial GCC Health Council.

2001 -- Hmoud Yousef Al-Nisf died at the age of 83. He chaired the naturalization Committee in Sharq Area (1960-63), member of the National Assembly in 1963 and Minister of Public Works (1971-1980).

2009 -- The National Assembly unanimously approved a bill concerning employment in the private sector.

2013 -- The Constitutional Court overruled challenges against parliamentary elections, held in May, stripped MPs Usama Al-Tahous and Maasouma Al-Mubarak of their parliamentary membership, declared Abdulhameed Dahsti and Nabil Al-Fadhl as seats' winners.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) lent Mali KD 8.5 million for developing an airport.

2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) declared official operation of a refinery and a petrochemical complex in Vietnam. (end)

