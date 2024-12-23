Egypt addresses Gaza, Syria, bilateral relations with Russia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Russia's Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation to address recent developments in Gaza and Syria, along with their countries’ bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.



Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s "intensive efforts" to secure an "immediate and lasting cease-fire" in Gaza, facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the region. Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, participates in mediation efforts aimed at resolving Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, which began following the Hamas on October 7, 2023.



Regarding Syria, where a new leadership has emerged after the Assad regime's collapse, both ministers reaffirmed the "importance of supporting the Syrian state, respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."



They further stressed the need to "enhance coordination among key stakeholders" to assist Syria during its transitional phase in a way that addresses the needs and interests of all Syrian communities and groups.

