Egypt addresses Gaza, Syria, bilateral relations with Russia
Date
12/23/2024 12:50:12 AM
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Russia's Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation to address recent developments in Gaza and Syria, along with their countries’ bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s "intensive efforts" to secure an "immediate and lasting cease-fire" in Gaza, facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the region. Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, participates in mediation efforts aimed at resolving Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, which began following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.
Regarding Syria, where a new leadership has emerged after the Assad regime's collapse, both ministers reaffirmed the "importance of supporting the Syrian state, respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."
They further stressed the need to "enhance coordination among key stakeholders" to assist Syria during its transitional phase in a way that addresses the needs and interests of all Syrian communities and groups.
MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.