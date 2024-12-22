Marmi 2025 Registration Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The registration for 16th edition Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) will continue until December 26 at the headquarters of Al Gannas Qatari Society in Katara Cultural Village's Building 33.



The festival's organising committee has allocated the 'Burqa' (Hood) building for participants registering in Al-Haddad Challenge Championship, while the ground floor halls of Society's headquarters are designated for registration in other competitions.



Mutib Mubarak al-Qahtani, chairman of the Marmi Festival, said the event, held annually under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, has become a prominent symbol of Al Gannas Qatari Society's efforts to preserve the Qatari and GCC heritage.



The festival attracts a large number of participants in its various championships and competitions, as well as a significant audience of Qataris, expatriates, and international tourists. It serves as a key platform for showcasing this rich heritage in an atmosphere of excitement, challenge, and enjoyment.



Al-Qahtani explained that the 16th edition of the Marmi will take place between January 1 and February 1, 2025, at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area. The registration for the Saluki Race Championship will conclude Monday while that for Al-Haddad Challenge Championship remains open until the last day due to the high turnout.



Registration and inspection for Al-Daou and Al-Talaa Championships will take place from December 24 to 26, with online registration available until December 25, 11 pm.



The festival chairman highlighted that registration for the Young Falconer Championship will take place at the festival's venue in Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine. The schedule will be determined after finalizing the total number of registered participants and conducting a draw for competitors across all festival championships. The organizing committee is keen on encouraging youth participation and has allocated valuable prizes for them.



He also noted that the committee had previously opened early registration for Al-Haddad Challenge Championship during October 29 - 31 and November 14 - 17. This was aimed to ease the pressure on registration, which began Sunday, especially since the championship attracts record numbers of falconers.

MENAFN22122024000067011011ID1109022137