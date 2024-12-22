Lumary Will Make Its Debut At CES 2025 With Innovative Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, an innovator in smart lighting and smart home technology, will make its in-person debut at CES 2025, showcasing its creative products: the Permanent Outdoor Light Max, UFO High Bay Light, and the Next-Generation 4-Zone Solar Watering Timer. These industry-first products, developed based on demand forecasts, mark Lumary's entry into various segments of the smart home industry. During the event, Lumary will exhibit at the Lumary CES Experience Center, located at Booth #40548 in the South Hall 3.

The Redesigned Permanent Outdoor Light Max Simplifies Installation and Enhances Nighttime Illumination.

Following the success of Lumary's first-generation permanent outdoor light on Amazon in 2023, Lumary developed the new permanent outdoor light max based on user feedback. The latest model features a split design, innovatively separating the base from the light body. Installation is as simple as securing the base under the eaves and sliding the light body into place. Additionally, the LED beads have been upgraded, with reduced spacing between them, resulting in significantly increased brightness and a more vibrant decorative ambiance at night.

Industry-First Smart UFO High Bay Light : Simplifying Complex Wiring and Enabling Group Control for Workspaces

Lumary introduces the concept of smart lighting to traditional UFO high bay light, addressing the challenges of complex wiring and lack of centralized control in workspaces like garages, workshops, warehouses, and barns. With the Lumary App and remote control, users can easily configure and flexibly group lights, allowing groupings to be customized, split, or reorganized based on different task requirements.

Equipped with a three-level motion sensor, the product enhances workspace safety while optimizing energy and time savings. The sensor detects motion up to 60 feet away, eliminating the need for manual switches, and offers adjustable illumination times ranging from 5 seconds to 60 minutes.

Industry-First Four-Zone Solar-Powered Smart Watering Timer: Revolutionizing Home Garden Watering

Following the launch of its first battery-powered smart irrigation system in April 2024, Lumary has further enhanced the user experience with the introduction of a Wi-Fi direct connection version, eliminating the need for a Bluetooth gateway. The new Wi-Fi module features low-power design, with energy consumption as low as 400μA/h.

The system is equipped with an adjustable solar panel and two 4V 550F super capacitors, significantly extending its battery life (with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours). Additionally, a highly requested water usage monitoring feature has been added, offering more intelligent management for home garden irrigation.

CES Showcase

At Lumary's booth (#40548), CES attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest smart lighting and smart home products from Lumary. They will also have the chance to engage with Lumary's team to discuss how the brand has evolved to meet the growing demands of smart living enthusiasts.

About Lumary

Lumary is a leading brand in premium smart lighting and smart home solutions. Driven by technology and focused on customer experience, we seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. Our products are compatible with voice assistants and mobile apps, offering a convenient, efficient, and exceptional user experience.



A Fusion of Simplicity and Innovation: Quick installation and advanced technology that save you time and enhance your experience. Better Smart Living: Elevate your lifestyle with

Lumary's seamless, high-quality smart lighting solutions.

