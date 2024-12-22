Likuena Faces Uphill Battle In CHAN Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Post) Likuena will need a significant turnaround in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after a 2-0 loss to Angola at Moses Mabhida in Durban. Goals from Pedro Pessoa and Caporal in the first half put Lesotho on the back foot early, making a comeback difficult. Head coach Leslie Notši acknowledged the challenges but said his team displayed improved performance in the second half.

“Conceding two early goals that's where the difference was, they dominated the first half but I thought we came back better in the second half we tried to create opportunities which I think we could have done better, for us that's something we can build on,” Notši said when speaking to the reporters in a post-match press conference.

He also took note of Angola's quality and consistency but insisted that his team remains determined to show up and compete in the return leg in Luanda next week. Even though, the odds are stacked against them, Notši sees this as a learning opportunity for his young players.

“The second leg in Luanda is a tough match but we still believe in ourselves, we will give them the respect due to them but at the same time we are going there to be competitive. It's an opportunity for our boys to get this kind of opportunities to improve themselves,” he continued.

Despite slim chances of qualification, Likuena aims to build on the positives from their first-leg showing.

Rethabile Mokokoane (Matlama), Mohlomi Makhetha (LCS), Thabo Mafatle (Bantu), Mpho Hlephole (Lioli), Thabo Matšoele, Rethabile Rasethuntša (both Linare)

Lisema Lebokollane (Matlama), Jerry Kamela (Lioli), Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Moteloa Khemisi, Hlompho Kalake (all Bantu) Tšepo Toloane, Lehlohonolo Matsau (both LDF), Paseka Maile (Kick4Life).

Jane Thabantšo (Matlama), Katleho Makateng (LDF), Keketso Snyders (LCS).