COMMUNITY MOURNS THE DEATH OF A YOUNG MAN AT CLOUD NINE BAR IN KENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Witnesses surface which reveals two separate shootings approximately 15 minutes apart in Cloud Nine bar parking lot (following the first shooting the area was not secured) leading to the death of the 27-year old



KENT, Wash., Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan

Oshan, of Oshan & Associates, (Oshan Law ) represent the estate of the young man that was tragically killed in a random act of gun violence on December 8, 2024. Attorney Evan Oshan is involved in seeking justice for Demetrius and his family and will be attending the vigil which will take place on December 22, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the parking lot of Cloud Nine, located at 806 Central Ave. S, Kent, WA.



Demetrius was a beloved member of the Kent community, and his untimely death has left a profound impact on family, friends, and those who knew him. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, flowers, and personal mementos to remember Demetrius and honor his life. The tragic events unfolded early Sunday morning when officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting outside the bar shortly after 12:41 AM.



Witnesses reported hearing gunfire while inside the establishment and rushed outside to find Demetrius on the ground, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal injury.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death as homicide. The vigil will serve as a space for the community to unite against the senseless violence that has affected too many lives, especially following the recent revelations of two shootings occurring at Cloud Nine that night, raising serious questions about safety protocols.



Community members and friends are demanding answers regarding why the bar allowed patrons with firearms inside after the first shooting. The event will feature moments of silence, speeches from community leaders, and opportunities for attendees to share their memories of Demetrius. Attendees are encouraged to wear white or bright colors to symbolize hope and unity.



Note:

Mother and other family members of the late Demetrius Marr-Woods and attorney Oshan are available for in person interview or through zoom.



Contact:

Evan M. Oshan, [email protected] , 206.946-2706

SOURCE Oshan & Associates, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED