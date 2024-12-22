Organizing Khlaeeji Zain 26, Source Of Great Pride - Info Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi received on Sunday GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on occasion of holding the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup for football, 'Khaleeji Zain'.

Kuwait's organization of this important sporting event is a source of great pride for the country's leadership and people, appreciating the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber of the tournament, Minister Al-Mutairi said in a joint statement to Kuwait TV and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after the meeting.

Minister Al-Mutairi stressed that the GCC's General Secretariat, led by Al-Budaiwi, is playing a major role in strengthening joint Gulf action in various fields and organizing more activities aimed at developing Gulf youth.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi in a similar statement praised the distinguished organization of the tournament, the dazzling opening ceremony that expressed a unified Gulf vision towards a bright future. (end)

