Organizing Khlaeeji Zain 26, Source Of Great Pride - Info Min.
12/22/2024 10:02:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi received on Sunday GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on occasion of holding the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup for football, 'Khaleeji Zain'.
Kuwait's organization of this important sporting event is a source of great pride for the country's leadership and people, appreciating the patronage of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the tournament, Minister Al-Mutairi said in a joint statement to Kuwait TV and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after the meeting.
Minister Al-Mutairi stressed that the GCC's General Secretariat, led by Al-Budaiwi, is playing a major role in strengthening joint Gulf action in various fields and organizing more activities aimed at developing Gulf youth.
For his part, Al-Budaiwi in a similar statement praised the distinguished organization of the tournament, the dazzling opening ceremony that expressed a unified Gulf vision towards a bright future. (end)
