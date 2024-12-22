EU aspirant threatens to prohibit Telegram, TikTok

(MENAFN) Moldovan officials are considering a potential ban on TikTok and Telegram if there are concerns about their role in manipulating upcoming elections. Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu raised the possibility of prohibiting these platforms during a TV8 interview on Friday, citing their potential use in undermining the country's security. He warned that such platforms could have "serious" consequences, particularly if manipulated by internal or external actors.



Grosu highlighted ongoing discussions within the EU on regulating platforms, which he views as "geopolitical actors." He referenced a recent election in Romania, where TikTok was allegedly used to promote an independent candidate’s campaign with possible foreign interference. The Romanian election was later annulled due to irregularities linked to online manipulation.



Moldovan authorities have previously accused TikTok of lacking transparency with its algorithms and termed it a tool for digital manipulation, although TikTok has denied these claims. Moldova, which aspires to join the EU, is preparing for parliamentary elections by mid-2025, amid accusations of voter manipulation in past elections. President Maia Sandu recently accused Russia of meddling in Moldova's election processes, which the Kremlin disputed.

