Putin vows to assist in locating US reporters missing in Syria

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has pledged to seek information about the fate of Austin Tice, a US journalist who disappeared in Syria 12 years ago. During his annual Q&A session in Moscow on Thursday, Putin was asked by NBC’s Keir Simmons if he would request information from Syrian President Bashar Assad about Tice’s disappearance.



Tice, a former US Marine Corps veteran, went missing in August 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war. It was later reported that Syrian authorities had detained him in southern Damascus, suspecting ties to the CIA. Tice’s mother, Debra Tice, had written a letter to Putin earlier this week, appealing for his assistance in finding her son.



Putin, who has long supported Assad, said that he would ask both the former and current Syrian leadership about Tice’s whereabouts. He mentioned that he had not seen Assad since his visit to Moscow after his ouster but would discuss the issue with him. Putin acknowledged the complexities of the situation, noting the time that had passed since Tice’s disappearance and the ongoing civil war in Syria at the time. He expressed doubt that Assad would have been aware of the journalist’s activities but promised to raise the issue with him and with the current authorities in Syria.



Putin also pointed out that Russia had previously assisted in the release of missing Americans, including US photographer Patrick Dawes in 2016, following a personal request from President Barack Obama. US President Joe Biden had stated earlier this month that Washington believes Tice is still alive but lacks direct evidence of his current status.

