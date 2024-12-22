Russia voices worries over Gaza ‘recolonization’

(MENAFN) Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has expressed grave concern over Israeli officials suggesting the replacement of Palestinians with Jewish settlers in Gaza. Nebenzia also accused the US of shielding Israel in the UN Security Council through its veto power. He pointed out that Israel has been occupying the West Bank since 1967, in defiance of international resolutions.



The situation escalated after Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza on October 7, 2023, in response to a deadly attack by Hamas, which resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of more than 250 people. The subsequent aerial bombardment and ground offensive by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have resulted in the deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-controlled health officials.



During a UN Security Council session, Nebenzia condemned Israel’s continued settlement expansion in the West Bank and the demolition of Palestinian homes under false pretenses. He stressed that these actions hinder any potential for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Nebenzia also highlighted the increasing violence and harassment by Jewish settlers toward Palestinians, with Israeli authorities allegedly turning a blind eye to these actions.



Particularly troubling, Nebenzia said, were remarks by Israeli officials suggesting the forced demographic change of Gaza by “recolonizing” it with Jewish settlers. He criticized Israel for abusing its right to self-defense by carrying out indiscriminate military operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Syria. He also lamented the repeated US vetoes in the UN Security Council, which have blocked efforts to implement a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages.



In October, some Israeli ministers and settler activists held a rally near Gaza, calling for the removal of Palestinians from the region and the settlement of Jews in their place. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, declared that “everything is up to us. We are the owners of this land.” Social Equality Minister May Golan supported this stance, warning that anyone planning violence against Jews would face dire consequences.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021169