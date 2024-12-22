Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Indian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received on Sunday at Bayan Palace the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation.

An official reception was held for the guest who greeted senior officials namely the first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Al-Mousherji, the head of the prime minister's diwan Abdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel, the adviser at the prime minister's diwan and the head of the honorary mission Sheikh Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Sabah.

Additionally, the Indian prime minister exchanged pleasantries with the undersecretary of financial and administrative affairs at the prime minister's diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, the assistant foreign minister for Asia affairs Ambassador Samih Johar Hayat, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa Al-Shemali, senior commanders of the army, the police, the national guards and the fire forces, as well as other ranking State officials. (end)

tm











