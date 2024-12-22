State-of-the-Art Hematology Lab Launched at KFSHRC

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) inaugurated the Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Laboratory under the patronage of Deputy CEO Dr. Björn Zoéga. The cutting-edge facility, aimed at elevating hematology diagnostics in KFSHRC, is a state-of-the-art laboratory. It is the first in the MENA region to house the largest and fastest automated hematology track. It has a bulk loader for quicker and more efficient testing and a much improved AI-driven image analysis system.

The laboratory integrates advanced processing systems, including pre-analytical workflow and high-resolution multiparametric flow cytometry analyzers, enhancing efficiency and reducing output time and marking a significant step towards the next generation of high-precision cellular analysis tests.

Already home to the largest clinical flow cytometry facility in Saudi Arabia, with 9,000 flow tests per year, the laboratory offers timely and highly accurate diagnostic services for a wide range of hematolymphoid and immunological disorders.

Beyond its diagnostic capabilities, the new advanced laboratory will be involved in innovation and education. It will serve as a unique hub for clinical research by providing hands-on training opportunities and observational visits, supporting advanced research initiatives, hosting workshops, and fostering collaborations with leading technology providers.





MENAFN22122024006549014258ID1109020798