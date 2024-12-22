41,141 Km Roads Built, 410 Bridges Completed In J&K This Year

According to the data, the Union Territory now boasts a total road network of 41,141 km, including 1,735 km of national highways, 696 km of state highways, and 37,351 km of other district and village Roads. Of this, 30,326.48 km is black-topped.

Notable projects like the Jammu-Srinagar 4-lane highway, Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels, and the Parvatmala ropeway initiative are transforming connectivity in the region. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 2,131 habitations (99%) have been connected, with 17,839 km of roads completed, reported news agency KNO.

The 4-laning of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is progressing steadily, with work on four sections completed.

The Udhampur-Ramban section is 99.90% complete, and the Ramban-Banihal section is nearing completion. Additional enhancements, including a 13.60 km realignment in the Ramban-Banihal section and a 2.39 km viaduct/tunnel in the Nashri-Ramban section, are under construction.

On the Jammu-Akhnoor highway, a 5 km flyover from Bhagwatinagar to Muthi is complete, with the remaining work targeted for March 2025.

Major projects such as the 4-laning of Srinagar-Baramulla, double-laning of Akhnoor-Poonch and Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Kishtwar roads, and the Srinagar and Jammu Ring Roads are ongoing.

Significant progress has also been achieved in tunnel construction.

The Chenani-Nashri and Qazigund-Banihal tunnels are operational, improving connectivity along NH-44. The Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels, critical for all-weather connectivity, are under active construction.

In addition, 18 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala initiative are at various stages of planning and execution, with 8.75 km of ropeways already completed to enhance connectivity and boost tourism.

The government is prioritizing road safety through measures such as conducting safety audits for 382 bridges and installing crash barriers, parapets, and protective walls.

Technology-based road engineering is employed for 15% of PMGSY roads, ensuring quality and safety standards.

Freight vehicles in the region now average 250 km per day, reflecting improved road conditions and connectivity.

Under the NABARD and CRIF schemes, 1,467 road and bridge projects have been sanctioned since 2014-15, including 194 projects in 2023-24 worth 1,023 crore. Of the 294 projects sanctioned under CRIF, 173 have been completed.

Also, 338 bridges are under construction at a cost of 1,785 crore, while 410 bridges have been completed over the past seven years, costing 1,180 crore. Urban infrastructure has also seen focused investment. The Cities and Towns Programme and the Pothole-Free Road Programme received 500 crore each for 2023-24 and 2024-25. This year, 1,681 km of roads in urban and major district areas were macadamized, and 896 km were made pothole-free .

