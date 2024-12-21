Madidilane Joins Lijabatho

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

Lijabatho have officially announced the appointment of former Bantu boss, James Madidilane, as their new head coach.

The announcement comes a week after Madidilane resigned from Bantu, which raised eyebrows because he left a club contesting for the Vodacom title.

For Lijabatho, however, Madidilane's signature is a massive coup and a sign of their ambitions





The fifth-placed upstarts are this season's surprise package and they released a statement saying the appointment is part of a strategic decision by the club's management to steer the team towards a successful second half of the season.

The club said the decision to change their coaching team is with the hope of securing a top-four finish or even the league title at the end of the season.

“During the interim period, Mohale Mokoena took charge of the team and delivered exceptional results, leading Lijabatho to two consecutive victories over LDF (Lesotho Defence Force) and Lifofane, proving the team's potential under strong leadership,” the club said.

“As we embrace these changes, we acknowledge that football is a dynamic game. Players and coaches come and go, but the love and passion for the sport remain constant.

“Let us not take these transitions personally but, instead, focus on the unifying power of football that turns adversaries into allies,” Lijabatho's statement continued





Lijabatho refused to say how long Madidilane has signed for; however, his first assignment in charge will be against defending champions Lioli on Sunday at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

Lijabatho are fifth on the Vodacom premiership table with 17 points from 11 games.

They are just seven points behind league leaders Matlama and while their title dream seems far-fetched, it is not impossible given teams at the top of the table are constantly dropping points.

Madidilane's new charges just have to find momentum and consistency.

VPL Fixtures:Thursday, December 12 catch up gamesLCS vs. Lioli (Ratjomose, 16:30) Live on FIFA+LDF vs. Manonyane (Ratjomose, 14:00)Lifofane vs. Bantu (Butha-Buthe, 16:00)Linare vs. Matlama (DIFA Ground Maputsoe, 16:00) Live on FIFA+Advertisement





Sunday, December 15Manonyane vs. LMPS (Nyakosoba, 16:00)LU FC vs. Lifofane (Ratjomose, 14:00)Linare vs. LDF (DIFA Ground Maputsoe, 16:00)Majantja vs. ACE Maseru (Mohale's Hoek, 14:00)Lioli vs. Lijabatho (Bambatha, 14:00) Live on FIFA+Bantu vs. Machokha (Mohale's Hoek, 16:30)Liphakoe vs. LCS (Ratjomose, 16:00)Matlama vs. Mzamane (Bambatha, 16:30) Live on FIFA+