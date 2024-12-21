Min. Of Youth Receives Omani Sports Minister
12/21/2024 3:05:00 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday the visiting Omani Minister of Sports and Youth Zi Yazan bin Haitham bin Tareq Al-Saeed who arrived in the country to attend the tournament inauguration.
Minister Al-Mutairi in a statement welcomed the visiting minister whose presence in the country mirrored the brotherly and excellent relations bonding Kuwait and Oman in various spheres.
He added that the presence of the "the brothers in the country to partake in this Gulf sports event is a source of pride for all Kuwaitis." (end)
