Kuwait Amir Sponsors Inauguration Of Khaleeji Zain 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Under sponsorship of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) was held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on Saturday.

His Highness the Amir had arrived at the stadium with warm welcome by dignitaries namely the of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the championship steering committee, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the association Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Acting Director General of the Public Sports Authority Bashar Abdullah.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIFA President Gianni Infanito, senior sheikhs, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council judge Dr. Adel Bouresli, ministers of sports and youth and heads of sports federations from the participating GCC countries.

It kick started with the National Anthem followed by a brief statement by His Highness the Amir who welcomed all attendees "who have gathered on the territory of the State of Kuwait, the territory of amity and peace .. such a gathering depicts the fraternal sports spirit bonding our Gulf peoples.

"In the name of His Almighty Allah we inaugurate the 26th session of the Arabian Football Gulf Cup." After the inauguration, the first match between Kuwait and Oman got underway. Then, His Highness the Amir departed the stadium. (end) mmj

