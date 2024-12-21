Kuwaiti Amir Launches Arabian Gulf Cup
12/21/2024 2:02:53 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amir of the State of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah launched the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26), hosted by Kuwait until January 3.
The opening ceremony took place at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Sport Stadium in Kuwait City, on Saturday, just before the official start of the tournament's matches.
The ceremony featured performances by several local, Gulf, and international artists, who presented various entertainment segments. It also featured segments showcasing Kuwaiti and Gulf heritage, in addition to a musical operetta.
