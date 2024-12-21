Maharashtra Sarpanch Killing: Ajit Pawar Faces Angry Villagers Demanding NCP Minister's Expulsion

(MENAFN- IANS) Beed (Maharashtra), Dec 21 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Saturday had a tough time facing the villagers who demanded the expulsion of party minister Dhananjay Munde from the Cabinet.

Ajit Pawar had gone to Massajog in Beed district to meet the family of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh who was recently killed brutally. The villagers raised slogans demanding the expulsion of Dhananjay Munde from the Cabinet.

They made repeated pleas to Ajit Pawar to give them time to discuss the killing of Santosh Deshmukh and the deteriorating law and order situation in Beed district. The villagers accused Dhananjay Munde of allegedly protecting the mastermind and others involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh.

The opposition has alleged links to Walmik Karad, who is reported to be a close associate of Dhananjay Munde, in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh's murder. The villagers echoed the opposition's view, demanding stern action in this case.

Ajit Pawar, who left the Winter Session half-way during the concluding day of the Winter Session, met the family of Santosh Deshmukh and assured that the government will take strong action against the mastermind and others involved in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh.

He told the family members that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced the investigation by an inspector general of police into the killing of Santosh Deshmukh and also a judicial inquiry into to the law and order situation in Beed district post Santosh Deshmukh's killing and also amid complaints of drug and land mafias and extortion.

“No one will be spared in this case,” he assured. He also announced that the police security will be beefed up in Massajog.

Ajit Pawar visited Massajog hours after his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar met the family of Santosh Deshmukh.

Pawar senior announced that he would not sit quiet till the mastermind is arrested in this case. He also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order, especially amid rising rule or terror in Beed district.