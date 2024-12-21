Exclusive Survey: 87% Of Timeshare Owners Regret Their Purchase—Lonestar Transfer Offers Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROYSE CITY, Texas, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to various surveys, Lonestar Transfer reveals that a staggering 87% of timeshare owners regret their purchase, with many citing high maintenance fees, difficulty in reselling, and long-term strain as key reasons for their dissatisfaction. As the premier timeshare exit company, Lonestar Transfer is committed to helping those who are feeling trapped by their timeshare contracts find a path to freedom.

The survey, conducted by Lonestar Transfer, highlights the growing frustration among timeshare owners across the country. While timeshares once promised a convenient and affordable vacation option, many owners have found that the financial burden-often reaching over $24,000 per year in combined purchase price and maintenance fees-has made their timeshare an unwanted liability rather than a cherished asset.

“We've heard from countless clients who have been burdened by their timeshares for years,” said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer.“It's no surprise that the majority of owners wish they had never purchased their timeshares in the first place. The financial strain, rising fees, and difficulty with resale are just a few of the challenges that come with timeshare ownership. Our goal is to help these owners break free and reclaim their financial futures.”

With timeshare companies often relying on high-pressure sales tactics and complex contracts, owners are left with few options when they want to exit their agreements. Traditional resale markets have proven to be ineffective for many, as the value of timeshares continues to depreciate. That's where Lonestar Transfer comes in. As a trusted leader in the timeshare exit industry, Lonestar Transfer offers guaranteed exit solutions that allow clients to legally and permanently exit their timeshare contracts, providing much-needed relief.

“At Lonestar Transfer, we understand that many of our clients have been victimized by timeshare companies that use high-pressure tactics to trap consumers,” Holloway explained.“We make sure to treat our clients with respect and offer them the care they deserve.”

The survey results reflect the growing demand for timeshare exit services, as more owners realize they have options to escape their contracts. As the holiday season approaches, many timeshare owners are looking for a way out to start the new year without the burden of timeshare maintenance fees and rising costs. Lonestar Transfer is dedicated to helping these families find a solution and move forward with their financial well-being intact.

“We're here to help,” Holloway added.“No one should have to live with the regret of a timeshare purchase and the long term financial strain that accompanies it. Our team is committed to offering each and every client a clear path to freedom from their timeshare obligations, and we will continue to help people for as long as it takes to get them the relief they deserve.”

About Lonestar Transfer

Lonestar Transfer is a family-owned business based in Royse City, Texas, dedicated to helping timeshare owners achieve financial freedom. With over a decade of experience, the company has successfully assisted over 25,000 clients in legally and permanently exiting their timeshare contracts. Lonestar Transfer's personalized approach, proven results, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction make it a leader in the timeshare exit industry.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lovelyne Armstrong Marketing Manager Lonestar Transfer ...