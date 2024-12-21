20 Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv Due To Yesterday's Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, as a result of yesterday's drone attack in the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts of the city, 20 buildings were damaged.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts, the consequences of the night attack by drones are being eliminated.

As of 10:00, 20 damaged buildings have been found,” the report says.

According to the report, about 200 windows were smashed in apartments and common areas of the damaged buildings. Experts have already closed more than 60 circuits.

It is noted that utility workers are currently cleaning up the area alongside the damaged buildings, removing broken glass and damaged tree branches.

13-year-old girl was injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling

As reported, eight civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in Kharkiv region over the past day as a result of enemy shellin .