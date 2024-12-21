Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Of Chief Justice, Reaffirms Judiciary As Pillar Of Democracy

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice, Mr. Komba Kamanda Esq., at State House. During the event, President Bio emphasized the judiciary's pivotal role as one of the strongest pillars of democracy in Sierra Leone.

The ceremony commenced with a declaration of purpose by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima. He cited Section 135 (1) of the of Sierra Leone, 1991, which mandates that the President, acting on the advice of the Judicial and Service Commission and with parliamentary approval, appoints the Chief Justice by warrant under his hand from among individuals qualified to serve as Justice of the Supreme Court.

In his address, the newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Mr. Komba Kamanda, expressed profound gratitude to President Bio for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the judiciary. He underscored his commitment to serving with dedication, integrity, and respect for the rule of law.

“I acknowledge the weight of this office and assure you that I will uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and equality that form the bedrock of our legal system. The judiciary is a pillar of our democracy, and I am committed to ensuring its independence and impartiality, serving as a guardian of the rights and freedoms of all Sierra Leoneans and non-Sierra Leoneans,” he affirmed.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Chief Justice Kamanda noted that the country's journey toward justice and equality remains on course. He pledged to collaborate with fellow justices and stakeholders to enhance access to justice, improve court efficiency, and ensure transparency and accountability in legal processes.

He further highlighted the critical role of the legal community, law enforcement, and civil society in the pursuit of justice.“I assure the citizens of Sierra Leone that their rights and liberties will be my foremost priority. I will strive to ensure that the judiciary remains a pillar of hope, where justice is not a privilege for the few but a right for all,” he pledged.

In his response, President Bio congratulated the new Chief Justice on his appointment, reiterating the judiciary's indispensable role in safeguarding the nation's democracy.

“You have described this role as a weighty challenge, and rightly so. I encourage the legal community to work together to address these challenges. The judiciary is crucial in all that we do,” the President stated.

He assured Chief Justice Kamanda of the government's unwavering support in preserving the judiciary's independence and providing the necessary resources to strengthen the administration of justice.

“The independence of the judiciary is paramount, and all you have asked for will be granted to ensure that justice continues to prevail in Sierra Leone,” President Bio concluded.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law, reaffirming the judiciary's central role in maintaining democracy and protecting the rights of all citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.