KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 21 Cents To USD 73.24 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 21 cents to USD 73.24 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 73.45 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

At the global level, the rose by six cents to USD 72.94 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by eight cents to USD 69.46 pb. (end)

