Indian PM Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on an official visit.

They were received at Kuwait International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Sheikh Dr, Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat and Kuwaiti Ambassador in India Meshal Al-Shemali. (end)

mt









MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019240