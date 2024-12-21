(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) --



1901 -- The Russian naval cruiser Varyag docked in Kuwait during era of Mubarak Al-Sabah.

1938 -- Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber dissolved the first legislative assembly, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, after completing a draft law about the statute and a number of legislations.

1958 -- Ahmad Al-Khalaf died at the age of 52. He was administrator of Failaka Island in 1930 during rule of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

2003 -- Kuwait hosted the 24th session of the GCC Supreme Council. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah represented the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2004 -- The GCC Supreme Council adopted a bill, known as Kuwait document, for managing minors' funds.

2006 -- Kuwait Paralympic team crowned champion of the 4th Gulf basketball wheelchairs tournament, beating UAE 52-40.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Turkish President Abdullah Gul with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an accord with China to lend the Asian nation KD nine million (USD 30.6 million) to co-fund a hospital venture.

2020 -- The seismology center at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered a 4.4 degree quake in Al-Manaqeesh, Southwest Kuwait.

2020 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company began extracting heavy crude at Al-Wafra field.

2020 -- The Cabinet suspended commercial flights from and to Kuwait International Airport from February 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, while also closing land borders and marine entries, as part of the country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 -- The Cabinet allowed travel only for neccessity, to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also demanding a PCR test 48 hours prior to arrival in Kuwait International Airport.

2021 -- The Cabinet enforced 10-day home quarantine for arrivals in Kuwait.

2021 -- Kuwait Sports Club won the 59th edition of the Amir Cup for football, for the 15th time in its history, defeating Qadsia Sports Club 1-0. (end)

